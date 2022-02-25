Lady Gaga To Present At The 2022 SAG Awards

website maker

Lady Gaga is set to present at this year’s SAG Awards. She has also earned a nomination for her leading role in House of Gucci.

Cast members from the five nominated films will introduce their clips on The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards which that takes place Sunday, Feb. 27th.

This year’s event will be simulcast on TNT and TBS from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. And for the first time, it will be available the following day on HBO Max.

Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, and Leslie Odom Jr. will open the ceremony.

