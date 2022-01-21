Lady Gaga Says Sex Scenes With Salma Hayek Were Cut From Movie

In a recent interview, Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek revealed that there was a steamy sex scene between the two, that didn’t make the cut for House of Gucci.

According to Gaga, it wasn’t in the script, but she felt like the two characters had “developed a sexual relationship” and so she went with it. She ran the idea past Hayek and she thought she was kidding at first. Then apparently the director of the movie signed off on it. The whole scene was improvised.

Although it didn’t make the movie, Gaga says who knows, could end up as a “Director’s cut.”

