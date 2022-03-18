Lady Gaga Accepts Best Actress Award From NYFCC

Lady Gaga finally accepted the Best Actress award from the New York Film Critics Circle Wednesday (March 16th) night.

In a tearful, three-minute speech, the House of Gucci star thanked the organization for recognizing her and the women in her family who influenced her performance.

According to The New York Post, Gaga addressed her mother in the audience and said, “My Italian grandmothers, they taught me how to be tough, how to have endurance. My Italian mother, you taught me how to be fearless. And you taught me never to take ‘no’ for an answer, or if somebody said ‘no,’ you taught me to go find someone that says ‘yes.’ And my sister, since we were young, and even now, when we talk she always reminds me that I always have to find a way to be brave.”