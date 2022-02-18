Kylie Jenner’s 818 Tequila Responds To Lawsuit

Kylie Jenner’s 818 Tequila company has responded to a lawsuit filed by Tequila 512, filed on Wednesday (Feb. 16th).

According to court documents obtained by E! News, 512 is claiming that Jenner’s brand “blatantly copied the branding” by using the local area code in her tequila’s name and copying the Austin-based-brand’s distinctive black lettering in its logo.

In a statement to TMZ, a company rep for 818 Tequila said, “We are reviewing the complaint and believe the allegations are without merit.”