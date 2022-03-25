Kylie Jenner Shows Off $40K Worth Of Shoes

The shoes shown in the six-second clip Kylie Jenner shared of her closet Thursday (March 24th) appear to be worth more than some people make in a year.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul showed off at least 40 pairs of pricey shoes in her Instagram Story – each estimated to be worth $1,000 a pop by Page Six.

The outlet reports that the collection, which includes designer labels including Christian Louboutin, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana and Jacquemus is worth around $40,000.