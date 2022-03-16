Kylie Jenner Says, ‘Postpartum Has Not Been Easy’ Six Weeks After Giving Birth

website maker

Kylie Jenner posted to her Instagram stories on Tuesday (March 15th), opening up about her postpartum struggles. Six weeks after giving birth to her second child with Travis Scott, the Kardashians star said, “Postpartum has not been easy.”

“It’s very hard … This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.” Jenner and Scott welcomed their first child, Stormi, in 2018. Their son, Wolf, was born in February of this year.

Jenner shared that she understands how moms feel “pressure” to return to their normal lives after giving birth. “It hasn’t been easy for me, either. It’s been hard, and I just wanted to say that so.”

She ended her message with, “It’s OK not to be OK.”