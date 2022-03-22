Kylie Jenner Releases 10-Minute Video Documenting The Birth Of Her Son

On Monday (March 21st), Kylie Jenner posted a 10-minute video to her YouTube channel that follows her pregnancy journey with her new baby boy. Titled To Our Son, the short film begins with Jenner’s positive pregnancy test and moves through doctor’s appointments, photoshoots, and baby showers—all leading up to the delivery.

In addition to footage of Travis Scott reacting lovingly to the news, fans can also see the couple’s daughter, Stormi Webster, kissing Jenner’s belly. At one point, Stormi breaks the news to Kris Jenner with sonograms of the baby. “This is one of the happiest days of my life,” Kris says in response.

The video ends with Scott and Kris alongside Kylie in the hospital before the screen goes dark and only audio can be heard.

“He’s out!” Kris says to Kylie.

“Hi, buddy!” Kylie says to her son.

“What’s up, boy? What’s up, big boy?” Scott says.

KYLIE JENNER AND TRAVIS SCOTT ARE CHANGING THEIR BABY’S NAME

Later in the day on Monday (March 21st), Kylie Jenner revealed that she and Travis Scott are renaming their baby.

Jenner posted to her Instagram stories, “FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE. WE JUST REALLY DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM.”

“JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE,” she added.