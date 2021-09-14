Kylie Jenner Pulls Out of Gala

Kylie Jenner will not be making an appearance at fashion’s biggest night out. Jenner shocked fans when she announced that she would not be hitting the star-studded Met Gala.

“I’m so sad I couldn’t make it this year,” Jenner, 24, wrote in a post to her Instagram Story on Monday, adding, “I can’t want to see all the looks.”

The beauty mogul is headed back to L.A. after making multiple appearances at Fashion Week. A source tells E! that the pregnant mom is exhausted. She is expecting her second child with Travis Scott; the pair share Stormi.

An insider tells E!: “She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn’t feel great. She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it. Kylie has been going back and forth for the last two months on if she wanted to attend or not and decided she doesn’t really need to go.”

The source adds, “Kylie is focused on her pregnancy right now and just wants to take it easy.”