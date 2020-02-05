Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Relationship With Caitlyn Jenner, Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner have a super-tight relationship, she tells Harper’s Bazaar in a new cover interview.

Kylie said: “My dad was the best growing up, never missed a sports game. Took us to school every day, and our school was like 45 minutes from our house.”

She continued, adding that they talk to each other “like every day.”

Not that it’s always been easy. Kylie said that things got rough: “Three or four weeks when she did that show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! I watched clips online. It was hard to be out of touch for that long, but I feel like it was harder for her because she couldn’t see us.”

When Caitlyn left the show, Kylie and her sister Kendall welcomed her home with balloons.

But there have been other, bigger rifts. In 2017, when Caitlyn released her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, about her coming out as trans and struggles in her relationship to Kylie’s mom Kris, sources told E! they struggled. “Kylie has really made an effort not to take sides and to be supportive of Caitlyn. She really wants to have a relationship with her dad, but Caitlyn has hurt Kris tremendously and it’s made it very difficult. With everyone in the family on Kris’ side, it’s hard on Kylie. She tries to keep it separate and doesn’t want to discuss it with the rest of the family.”

TRAVIS SCOTT

Kylie, who split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares 2-year-old Stormi, said of their relationship: “We have such a great relationship. We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

She also discussed her approach to fame with her little one: “Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too. I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!’”