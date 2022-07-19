Kylie Jenner Is Called A ‘Climate Criminal’ Following 17-Minute Flight

Kylie Jenner is in hot water regarding the use of her private jet. The Kardashians star has even been called a “climate criminal,” following the 17-minute flight she took from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys, California, last week.

On Friday (July 15th), Jenner posted a black-and-white photo of herself and Travis Scott between two planes. “you wanna take mine or yours ?” she captioned the post. People did not hold back when it came to how she’s affecting the environment.

Social media users slammed the reality star across platforms, calling her a “full-time climate criminal.”

One Twitter user wrote, “Can’t wait to see Kylie Jenner post environmental awareness pics on her stories as if she isn’t single-handedly doing more damage to the environment than most of us with her 3 min flights.”

Another commented on her post, “Whos[e] plane should we [use to] pollute the earth today?”

Another user wrote, “Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1% gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?”