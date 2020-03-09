Kylie Jenner Is Being Accused of ‘Blackfishing’

Kylie Jenner is ruffling feathers on social media with new shots that show her in a hooded green leopard Tom Ford gown and loosely styled bronde hair. Many recognized the look—and didn’t like what they saw.

Many compared shots of Kylie’s face and makeup with Beyoncé’s from a few years ago. One critic wrote that she looked like “Beyoncé’s tethered,” while another said she looked like “Khloe Kardashian dressed up as Beyoncé?”

This isn’t the first time Kylie and her sisters have been accused of looking like Beyoncé, Aaliyah, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell ….

And several critics went all in. One wrote: “When will your family be done cosplaying Black women?”

In other news, TMZ has reported that Kylie is officially back with Travis Scott. Although they are together they are not quite ready to put a title on their relationship.