Kylie Jenner Gets Targeted by Animal Activists After Shutting Down Balenciaga Store for Private Shopping

The Kardashian-Jenner crew has come under fire for living their best glam lives, despite the pandemic. After getting slammed for hosting private birthday parties (Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner), ignoring lockdown orders to jet off on vacations, now Kylie Jenner is getting criticized for shutting down a Balenciaga store on Rodeo Drive for private browsing, then shopping at nearby Moncler, where animal activists targeted her.

TMZ reports that the activists were holding a protest already nearby, then heard that Kylie, who wears fur on occasion, was shopping at the fur-selling Moncler. They descended on her car with megaphones, yelling, “Shame on you,” “You're a monster,” and “Animals are skinned alive.”

She was hemmed in her Rolls Royce by the protesters for a bit, but her driver eventually got them out.