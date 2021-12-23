Kylie Jenner Files Restraining Order Against Stalker

Kylie Jenner filed a restraining order against an alleged stalker who has been following her for several weeks.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the man, identified as Mr. Mesgan, was arrested for trespassing after he jumped over a fence and entered a neighbor’s property on December 9th. The filing states that he returned on December 21st, attempting to pick up the reality star for a date.

The documents, filed by attorney Shawn Holley, state that Mr. Mesgan is a 23-year-old transient.