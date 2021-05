Kylie Jenner may be founding another empire. TMZ reports that she has filed legal docs to trademark "Kylie Swim" and "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner." She’ll be marketing sunglasses, goggles, bags, bikinis, footwear, towels and more.

She’s already revving up her social media advertising game, posting a series of sizzling bikini pics from an island vacation celebrating her friend Yris Palmer’s 23rd birthday.