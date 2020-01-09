Kylie Jenner Dragged for Posting About Fur Slippers Right After Post About Fires

Followers are wondering if Kylie Jenner is thinking clearly after she posted a story about the tragic death of more than half a billion animals in Australia due to the raging bushfires … then posted a story about her fabulous mink slippers.

Wrote one observer: “i don’t understand how Kylie Jenner can post about the poor animals dying in the Australian fires and then two snaps later post a picture of her wearing real mink fur shoes”.

Another, who shared a pic of the Joker, wrote: “kylie jenner really thought she was doing something when she posted being heart broken about half a billion animals dying in the australia fires and then proceeded to post a picture of her louis vuitton real mink fur slippers”.

The Kardashians and Jenners have been dragged this week for what many see as their non-response to the fires in face of mass suffering and devastation. Kim Kardashian responded to critics saying they had donated, but hadn’t publicized the news.

Khloe also lashed out after commenters dragged her for wearing fur on Halloween and posting about the brushfires. Khloe wrote: “I am wearing a Halloween costume. It’s not real fur. But keep spreading your vile hate instead of focusing on real issues. Why must people assume and attack others so quickly? You have some clear frustrations darling and they are completely misdirected. My advice to you would be, don’t attack people in general. But if you choose to waste your energy on attacking a complete stranger, then at least know all of your information prior. Happy 2020.”

While Jenner hasn’t responded to the criticism, she did change a caption of another recent shot from “find ur fire” to “night out” after getting roasted.

Meanwhile, many other celebs, including Chris Hemsworth, Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban, Rihanna and Pink have donated and have used their platforms to urge their followers to do the same.