Kylie Jenner Confirms Launch of Kylie Swim

Kylie Jenner’s swimwear selfies were the first clue that the billionaire was dipping her toe into a commercial line of swimwear. Jenner teased the collection on IG Stories Monday.

She snapped a mirror selfie in a skin-baring one-piece, writing, “working on @kylieswim and i can’t wait to share.”

Jenner also tagged Kylie Swim’s official IG throughout, which doesn’t have posts, but already boasts 113K followers. In May, she filed legal docs to trademark both “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner.”

Her sisters are also in the swim market; Khloe’s Good American brand is selling suits, and Kim Kardashian is reportedly launching her own line as well.