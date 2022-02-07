Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Welcome Baby Number Two

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are welcoming baby number two to the world!

Jenner posted a black and white photo to Instagram on Sunday (February 6th) with the caption “2/2/22” along with a blue heart emoji. In the photo, Stormi Webster, Jenner and Scott’s first child, holds the newborn baby’s hand.

Jenner did not reveal the baby’s name, but E! News reports that she gave birth to a baby boy.

Scott commented on the photo with one blue heart emoji and six brown heart emojis.

The newborn baby was born one day after Stormi’s birthday on February 1st. She just turned four years old. An insider told E! News that leading up to the birth, Stormi “talk[ed] about the baby all day long.”