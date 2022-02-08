Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Named Their Baby Together

On February 2nd, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child to the world. A source told People that the couple “picked a name together.”

The source added that the pair will announce the name of the baby boy “when Kylie is ready.” Apparently, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star “wants to make sure she loves the name” before sharing it.

Fans are speculating that Jenner and Scott might have chosen “Angel” for the newborn, since many people posted angel emojis in response to the photo Jenner posted on Instagram Sunday (February 6th).

Kris Jenner also commented, “Angel pie” on the photo, while Kylie’s makeup artist wrote, “Can’t wait to meet the little angel.” Time will tell if fans are on the mark.