Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Break Up Again

The Kardashian-Jenner family is going through a lot right now. According to Us Weekly, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have gone their separate ways after spending the holidays apart. The pair previously split in 2019 and got back together in 2020.

A source told the outlet, “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there. This has happened so many times before. They’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Together they share a four-year-old daughter, Stormi, and an 11-month-old son, whose name they have yet to reveal.

KRIS JENNER AND KHLOE KARDASHIAN SUPPORT TRISTAN THOMPSON FOLLOWING HIS MOTHER’S DEATH

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are doing their best to be there for Tristan Thompson after he unexpectedly lost his mother, Andrea Thompson, Thursday (January 5th) due to a heart attack.

A source told E! News that Kardashian was alongside Thompson when he left Los Angeles to be with his family, to “comfort and help him navigate what will be a very difficult time.” The source added, “She was incredibly close to his mother, and like Khloé and the Kardashian family always do, they will come together and support their loved ones in their most difficult time of need.”

Jenner shared photos of Andrea with the family to Instagram on Friday (January 6th) to remember her. “I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel. You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!!” she wrote.

Jenner added, “I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel.”