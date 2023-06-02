Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Photographed Together

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been photographed together for the first time.

According to photos published by the Daily Mail on Thursday (June 1st), the rumored couple was spotted walking side-by-side outside the Call Me By Your Name star’s Beverly Hills residence.

A source told Us Magazine, “They have been spending as much time together as they can because he is going to be back in New York this summer to film the Bob Dylan biopic. They’re making the most of their time together and seeing each other as much as they can.”