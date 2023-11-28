Kylie Jenner And Jennifer Lawrence Talk Plastic Surgery Speculation

Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence spoke about being scrutinized as people in the public eye for a new piece published in Interview Magazine Monday (November 27th). Both celebrities addressed the speculation that they’ve gotten plastic surgery.

“I think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung,” the Don’t Look Up actor said, referring to her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo. “Who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery.”

She added, “I’m like, ‘I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.’ Apparently, I’ve had full plastic surgery.” Lawrence also said people comparing “before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30” doesn’t make sense since her “face changed” due to “aging.”

This resonated with Jenner. “I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me. I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently,” she replied.

The Kardashians star added, “I have contour on … I’m like, ‘How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed? What are we talking about?'”