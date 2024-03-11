‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Tops The Box Office With $58.3 Million Debut

Kung Fu Panda 4 dominated the domestic box office with a $58.3 million debut, marking the franchise’s biggest opening since the original film in 2008. The animated adventure surpassed the previous two entries in the series and is expected to have good staying power with family audiences. Internationally, the film earned an additional $22 million, bringing its global total to $80 million.

Meanwhile, Dune: Part Two held strong in its second week, earning $46 million and totaling $157 million domestically after 10 days.

Imaginary, about a woman tormented by her old teddy bear, landed on-track with expectations in third place. The faith-based drama Cabrini was in fourth place with $7.7 million and Bob Marley: One Love rounded out the top five with another $4 million.