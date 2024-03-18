‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ and ‘Dune: Part Two’ Still Lead At Box Office

Kung Fu Panda 4 continued its box office success in its second weekend, earning $30 million and bringing its total gross to $107.7 million in North America and $176.5 million worldwide. Dune: Part Two was close behind in second place with another $29.1 million. The sequel has so far grossed $205 million in North America and more than $400 million globally. Sometime this week, it will pass its predecessor’s total theatrical run of $433 million (though it was released simultaneously on HBO Max).

Mark Wahlberg’s Arthur The King had a lackluster debut, opening in third place with only $7.5 million. The horror-thriller Imaginary took fourth place with $5.5 million and the faith-based biographical drama Cabrini rounded out the top five with $2.9 million.