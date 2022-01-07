Kristin Davis Says It’s Hard To Age In The Public Eye

Kristin Davis recently revealed to NewBeauty that “it can be extremely stressful to be aging and to be compared to your much, much, much, younger self.”

The 56-year-old Sex and the City alum added, “If I was from a regular life, I would feel fine; I would feel great! I’m healthy, I’m strong, I’ve got this little 3-year-old son, and I carry him around and it’s all good — but, no, I’m on television, where every bit of my physical being is analyzed.”

To make matters worse, she says that the paparazzi are constantly angling for unflattering shots of her and her And Just Like That costars, Sarrah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon.