Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Only Communicating Through Lawyers

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce has been extraordinarily messy. Cavallari accused Cutler of marital misconduct in her filing, and rumors have swirled of his rudeness to her on-set of Very Cavallari (the E! show has been canceled since their divorce), cheating with her former BFF and claims that he blocked her from buying a house (she has since bought a new home, and they put their 20,000 square-foot Nashville manse on the market).

The latest report in Us Weekly has them not even on speaking terms, and “communicating through their attorneys,” with “zero chance of reconciliation.”

The pair share three boys, and have reportedly agreed to a co-parenting schedule.