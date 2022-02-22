Kristen Stewart, Jodie Comer, And Other Stars Perform Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’

W Magazine released a video compilation on Sunday (February 20th) in which actors from their Best Performance Issue performed renditions of Olivia Rodrigo’s hit song “Drivers License.”

Jodie Comer, Jared Leto, Kristen Stewart, Kirsten Dunst, Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Emilia Jones, Zazie Beetz, Simon Rex, Saniyya Sidney, Filippo Scotti, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Ruth Negga all shared their own versions of the chart-topper.

Kristen Stewart read the lyrics as if the song were a poem. Jodie Comer and Leslie Odom Jr. showcased their vocal talents, while others, like Simon Rex, took it in a more outlandish direction. Jennifer Hudson performed a dramatic reading, while Kirsten Dunst and Tessa Thompson reacted to the lyrics. It seems like they had fun with it!