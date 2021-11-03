Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is getting married to Dylan Meyer after two years together.

She told Howard Stern: “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Stewart said of Meyer’s proposal: “I wasn’t specific at all. It’s not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who’s going to fulfill what weird f—ing gender role thing. We don’t do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f—ing so cute.”

The couple first met seven years ago, and were first linked in August of 2019.