Kristen Stewart Calls Donald Trump ‘Such A Little Baby’ Over Robert Pattinson Tweets

Kristen Stewart has some choice words for former President Donald Trump. In a new cover story for Rolling Stone, the Spencer actor addressed Trump’s tweets about her in 2012—when she was caught cheating on Robert Pattinson with Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.

“Of course he had to weigh in on my tarring and feathering,” she told the outlet. “It’s like, ‘What is this 20-year-old who has no idea about life doing to this man?’” Trump tweeted about the Twilight actors’ relationship 11 different times.

The Clouds of Sils Maria actor also called The Apprentice host “such a little baby” and added, “Fuck you, b—ch!”

As for her relationship with Pattinson, Stewart said, “Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that shit, because it’s f—king weird. It’s like if someone kept asking you—I mean for literally decades—‘But senior year in high school?’ You’re like, ‘F—king A, man! I don’t know!’”