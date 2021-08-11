Kristen Bell Was Not Joking About Not Washing Her Kids

Kristen Bell wants to be clear. She’s not joking when she says that she waits for her kids to smell before she washes them.

She told Daily Blast Live Monday (August 9th), “That’s what tells you when they need to bathe.”

The Good Place alum added, “This is the other thing is California has been in a drought forever. It’s just, like, responsibility for your environment. We don’t have a ton of water, so when I shower, I’ll grab the girls and push them in there with me so we all use the same shower water.”

Her husband, Dax Shepherd added that they washed their girls more often when they were younger and they’re “bedtime routine was so vital.” But now that Lincoln and Delta are eight and six, respectively, they took their “foot off the gas.”