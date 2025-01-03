Kristen Bell Donates $100,000 To Pay Off Strangers’ Medical Bills

Kristen Bell collaborated with social media influencer Quentin Quarantino to raise over $100,000 for medical bill payments by choosing health-related GoFundMe pages daily and closing them once half the goal was reached. Among Bell’s contributions were $20,932 to help a third grader named Mia with leukemia and $24,182 to support a man named Murilo’s battle with the same illness. “I know that on a certain level it sucks that we have to do this,” Quarantino said. “We should not have to raise and give money in order for Americans to receive life saving medical treatment, but sadly, this is the reality. We can’t let people do this on their own when so many of us can help. (The Wrap)