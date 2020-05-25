Kristen Bell Clarifies Details About Her 5-Year-Old’s Diaper Habits

Kristen Bell is clarifying a few details after the internet flipped its lid upon learning that her daughter Delta still wears diapers. At 5. She shared on her podcast this week, Momsplaining, that Delta is “still in diapers,” and when the world gasped, she clarified on Twitter that she’s “only in diapers at night.”

The 39-year-old wrote: “Which is pretty normal for a 5 yr old whose tiny bladder cant take the 10 hr challenge yet.” She added later: “I also don’t think it’s humiliating if ur kid wears diapers late. Everyone is different.”