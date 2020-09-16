Kristen Bell Busts Daughters Drinking O’Douls During Zoom Class

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s daughters choose to support his sobriety in a variety of unique ways. Appearing on Tuesday’s premiere podcast of Say Yes! With Carla Hall, Bell reveals that Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7, love the nonalcoholic beer Shepard consumes to stay sober.

“I’m going to get a lot of flack for this. And let me start by saying I don’t care,” Bell, 40, prefaces her story. “You’re allowed to give me any advice you guys want, any of these listeners. You’re welcome to tell me I’m a terrible parent. I don’t care. I’m a great parent, I think. I’m learning every day.”

“My husband brought home a six-pack of O’Doul’s last night. And my daughters often ask for O’Doul’s,” stressing that it has no booze and sharing that her girls have “been at restaurants and ordered” the beers, explaining that it made them “feel close to their dad.”

Bell reveals that while she’s cool with it, she’s afraid that others may not feel as comfortable with their beverage choice during school.

“They have 15-minute breaks where they’re allowed to jump around and grab a snack and wiggle it out. And I walk in to check on them at 9:30 and both of them are drinking an O’Doul’s on their Zooms,” she recalls. “They’re both just sipping their Doulies. And I’m like, ‘What must these other parents and teachers think of me?’ “