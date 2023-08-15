Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Respond To Standed-At-The-Airport Critics

On Monday’s (August 14th) episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard responded to the backlash they received after sharing that they were “kicked out” of the Logan Airport in Boston two weeks ago. Fans questioned whether they were really “stranded” and why there weren’t any hotel rooms available.

“Everyone knew before us [that their flights were canceled] because they kept kicking ours,” Shepard said. “So by the time we acknowledge[d], ‘No, this flight isn’t going out tonight,’ everyone’s already grabbed the hotel rooms.” He added that he was “confused” why someone would be “mad about that story.”

Bell responded with what she believes is behind the criticism. The Good Place actress said some people lack “emotional and intellectual capacity” and have an “outrage addiction.” She explained, “[People] want to be angry about something. It was anything. It was like, ‘You’re not being kicked out,’ ‘Of course there were hotels,’ ‘I can’t believe you spent $600 on pillows.’”