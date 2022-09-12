Kris Jenner Reveals Who Her Favorite Child Is

Momager Kris Jenner took a lie detector test on The Late Late Show with James Corden recently and revealed who her favorite child is. Jenner is a mom to six children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie.

Kylie appeared on the show with her and asked, “Am I your favorite child?” Kris, hooked up to the machine, said yes. When the test showed that she wasn’t lying, she added that she “can’t go home” now.

“Oh my god. The speed in which you answered,” Corden said.

“I already knew the answer,” Kylie joked.