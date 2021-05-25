Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Claims She's Changed for Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian‘s fashion choices change for no man. The Poosh founder shared a shot of herself on IG that one fan seemed to say represented a shift inspired by boyfriend Travis Barker. They wrote: “And her style begins to change.”

Kourtney clapped back: “This picture is from 2019 but ok,” with a kissy face emoji.

She rocked brown fur-collared coat paired with ripped denim, black boots and a yellow and black bustier tank with yellow sunglasses to match in the shot, and captioned it: “Feeling left out, send me over a drink with @drink818 on the rocks with lime,” a reference to her sister Kendall Jenner‘s new tequila launch.