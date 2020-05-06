Kourtney Kardashian Shares Message of Hope After Sofia Richie Tips Her Off to Scott Disick‘s Rehab Stint

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing words of hope and wisdom after her ex Scott Disick, and the father of their three kids, returned home from rehab.

In a post on Instagram, the 40-year-old wrote: “Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter.”

The post comes after reports that Disick flew from LA to a treatment facility on April 28th. A source told People: “He knew he was spiraling out of control and wanted to get help. He wants to be the best dad possible.”

His girlfriend Sofia Richie reportedly “tipped off” Kardashian to Disick’s struggles “because she didn’t know what else to do,” and she gave him an ultimatum. “Kourtney was very upset, and knew something was up by his unresponsiveness to matters and convos that pertained to the kids,” another source told E! News. “She had been through this before many times, and put a halt to it immediately. She ultimately gave him an ultimatum and he had no choice but to seek help.”

His attorney Marty Singer denied speculation that he was getting treatment for cocaine and alcohol addiction. Singer said: “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse.”

After news was released of his treatment, he left the facility. Singer said: “We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”

RESPONSE

Now the facility’s CEO, Noah Nordheimer, tells Page Six, “It is [All Points North’s] strict policy to not publicly disclose patient-specific information, including whether or not a particular client is or was being treated at our facility, or has inquired about our services.”

He added, “If it were determined that any information relating to any client was ever obtained from APN facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all legal action available against that individual, including cooperating with law enforcement and other governmental authorities.”