Kourtney Kardashian Says She Was ‘Blackout’ Drunk When She Married Travis Barker In Las Vegas

Apparently, Kourtney Kardashian was a hot mess when she and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas earlier this year. The Poosh founder shared all the details on the latest episode of The Kardashians, admitting that she got “blackout” drunk and threw up afterwards.

“I blacked out,” Kardashian said. “I didn’t even remember Elvis, like, sang to me walking down the aisle. I didn’t remember I had a bouquet.” As her friend, Simon Huck, watched a video from the ceremony, Kardashian said, “I’m, like, slurring if you can’t hear.”

She also said the Elvis impersonator kept calling her Khloe, which caused her to fall to the ground laughing. “When Elvis was marrying us, he was like, ‘I, Khloe, take thee, Travis,’ and I just lost my mind, fell straight on the floor, and we couldn’t get up.”

She added, “I did throw up after, though, and took my top off and unbuttoned my pants. I had to walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo. I was a hot slob kabob.”