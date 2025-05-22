Kourtney Kardashian Says She Thinks Sending Kids to School Is ‘So Outdated’

Kourtney Kardashian Barker discussed her unconventional views on the school system while chatting with sister Khloé on her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast. Kourtney expressed a desire “to just go against the grain” and challenge traditional norms. “Like, let’s say the school system. I’ll think, ‘Why do kids f—— go to school?’ Truly. It’s so dated,” Kourtney said. Khloe agreed, adding: “Oh, I’m such a homeschool person. So don’t even get me going.” Reflecting on her parenting style, Kourtney also emphasized her tendency to prioritize natural remedies and unconventional methods. “I will like nurse the fever of my kids versus giving Tylenol or ibuprofen. I just want to do that,” she said.

Kourtney shares 18-month-old son Rocky with Travis Barker as well as three kids with ex Scott Disick — sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, and daughter Penelope, 12. During the podcast, she also revealed that she holds baby Rocky for the entirety of his sometimes 3 to 5-hour naps. “I’ll sit in my little chair, usually in the room, and then I still have my little breastfeeding pillow, and he’ll kind of lay on there with my arms under, and then I have a little radiation blanket that I put over to protect from EMFs.” (People)