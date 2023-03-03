Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About The Effects of IVF

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about the effects of IVF after several people asked if she was pregnant.

In a now-deleted Instagram post shared on Thursday (March 2nd), the Poosh founder responded to one commenter, “The after affects of IVF. I only acknowledge this comment because I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much. Also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?””

The 43-year-old has been on an in-vitro fertilization journey with husband Travis Barker.