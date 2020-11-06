Kourtney Kardashian Fans Scott Disick Romance Flames Amid Mask Controversy

Spreading conspiracy theories amid a global pandemic is not a good luck, so it may be a coincidence, but following a tongue-lashing from followers, Kourtney Kardashian hit up social media with a photo of her and ex Scott Disick that got many thinking they were more than friends.

This week, Kardashian shared a post on IG Story claiming that blue surgical masks cause cancer, a notion that medical experts quickly debunked. She captioned the post: "Those Blue Masks mandated at grocery stores & airplanes are made of PTFE, a carcinogen made from synthetic fluoride. According to Cancer.Org it increases the risk of liver, testicle, pancreas, kidney & breast tumors + ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, preeclampsia and high cholesterol. High exposure can cause influenza-like symptoms and hemorrhaging in the lungs, leading to suffocation."

But cancer specialists insisted that PTFE is not linked to cancer, and surgical masks are a safe and effective way to prevent the spread of COVID. The backlash was immediate.

"@kourtneykardash it is highly irresponsible of you to post this kind of content knowing the size of your platform, especially in this era where misinformation spreads like wildfire and there is already a problem with mask-adherence and a huge doubt in actual science," one person tweeted. Another wrote, "It's one thing for random people on social media to claim that masks cause cancer…it's another for @kourtneykardash to be doing so on her Instagram stories to >100 million followers."

Soon after, the 41 shared a Story with a throwback featuring her and Disick. She captioned it: "Wow @letthelordbewithyou." The pair were together from 2006-2015 and share three children. They have been stoking the romance rumors by posing together for sexy shots and leaving flirty comments on each other’s feeds.