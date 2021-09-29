Kourtney Kardashian Drags Sister Kim Kardashian, Makes Life Plans With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is coming into her own on social media and in her personal life. The latest: she posted a series of romantic dinners with her love Travis Barker, fashion and glam shots … and a takedown of her sister Kim in the form of a Peppa Pig meme.

The post shows Mummy Pig bobbing in the sea shouting, “Oh my God, I’m gonna cry! My diamond earrings!”, while Peppa and the rest of the cast stands on the beach, saying, “Mummy Pig, there’s people that are dying.”

The meme references the IRL time Kim freaked out about losing an earring in the sea, to Kourtney’s zero tolerance, now iconic response about “people that are dying.”

Fans ate it up, and so did Travis. In the comments section, he wrote: “Laugh with you for the rest of my life.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum responded, “my whole life.”