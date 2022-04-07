Kourtney Kardashian Confirms Las Vegas Wedding Wasn’t Legit

Kourtney Kardashian shared photos from her Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker on Wednesday (April 6th) and confirmed that the ceremony wasn’t legit.

She wrote on her post, “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

According to reports, this was the first of many celebrations.