Kourtney Kardashian Complimented By Plastic Surgery Accusation

Kourtney Kardashian takes the assumptions that she’s had plastic surgery as a compliment.

An Instagram user recently commented on some throwback photos of the Kardashians, claiming that the star likely had Botox, a nose job, and “some sort of butt shot” or Brazilian butt lift.

The Poosh founder chimed in writing, “No better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment. Butt shot and Brazilian butt lift, um thanks and you were just getting started. “