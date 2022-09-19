Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Beyonce, Sheryl Lee Ralph + More!

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN BARKER RESPONDS TO COMMENT ABOUT PREGNANCY: On Saturday (September 17th), Kourtney Kardashian Barker posted a series of mirror selfies in lingerie from her Lemme nutritional supplements photoshoot. Many people commented speculating on whether or not she was pregnant. One person wrote, “Wait a minute, did I miss that she’s pregnant?” The Kardashians star responded, “Nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body.” Another user commented, “Real body! So refreshing.”

BEYONCE SENDS SHERYL LEE RALPH FLOWERS FOLLOWING EMMY WIN: Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph is receiving a lot of love following her big win at the 74th Emmys. In a TikTok shared by her son, Etienne Maurice, Ralph reads a card that was sent along with a bouquet of flowers by Beyonce. Ralph received congratulatory flowers from Oprah as well, and Vice President Kamala Harris called her to celebrate. “She called and I had to say, ‘We did it Kamala. We did it,'” Ralph told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was great. It’s been wonderful. The governor called from Pennsylvania, the mayor called from Philadelphia. Everybody’s happy. Jamaica’s over the moon. It’s been amazing,” she said.

LEA MICHELE POSTS JOKE TIKTOK ABOUT NOT BEING ABLE TO READ: Lea Michele is making fun out of the rumor that she can’t read. In her second TikTok ever, posted on Sunday (September 18th), the Glee actress jokes that she’s calling her best friend Jonathan Groff “to read me the comments on my first TikTok.”

JARED LETO AND VALERY KAUFMAN BREAK UP: Entertainment Tonight reports that Jared Leto and Valery Kaufman have gone their separate ways. A source told the outlet that since the split, the Morbius star “is single and has been dating around.”