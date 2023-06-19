Kourtney Kardashian Announces She’s Pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced over the weekend that they are expecting a child together! According to People, the pair have been trying to get pregnant for “almost two years.”

Video shared to Instagram shows the Kardashians star holding a hand-written sign that reads, “TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT” at a Blink-182 concert. On Sunday (June 18th), Kardashian also posted a photo of her baby bump as Barker pretended to play the drums on it.

Kim Kardashian congratulated the couple on her Instagram stories, writing, “Congrats!!! We’re having a Kravis baby!!!” Khloe Kardashian also celebrated the announcement, writing on her Instagram stories, “Congratulations my cuties!!!”

When a fan asked Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, what she thought of the news, the Wedding Singer actress commented, “I’ve known for weeks this is not new news to me,” with a red heart emoji.