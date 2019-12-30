Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are back on, according to reports. On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians posted a slideshow of shots from her Christmas Eve party and they pair looked decidedly cozy.

A source tells People: “Kourtney decided to give him another chance.”

Another insider blabbed: “They have fun together and her kids like him. He seems very committed to Kourtney. She’s happy that they are back together. She didn’t want to hide the relationship any more. It was her decision to make it public again.”

Kardashian, 40, and Bendjima, 26, were together for a year before calling it quits in August of 2018. He was her first longtime love following her nine-year partnership with Scott Disick, 36, which ended in 2015.

In recent weeks, Kardashian and Bendjima have been spotted together and he recently gave her youngest son Reign sneakers for his 5th birthday.