Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Welcome Their First Child Together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially parents to a newborn baby boy! This is the pair’s first child together. Barker recently revealed that they planned to name him Rocky.

A source told People that the Kardashians star is “over the moon” about her new baby. “Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end,” the source added. “She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now.”

In September, Kardashian revealed on Instagram that she had “urgent fetal surgery,” and that she was “forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life.”

The pair announced the pregnancy in June after years of trying to get pregnant. Kardashian shares three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, while Barker shares three children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.