Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Share Photos From Their Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed their marriage and posted black-and-white photos from their special day to their respective Instagram accounts on Monday (May 16th). “Till death do us part,” they each captioned the posts.

The photos show the couple kissing and leaving the courthouse. Kardashian shows off her short, white wedding dress and veil, as she lays in the front of a convertible in another photo. Barker looks cool as a cucumber in his all-black ensemble and matching sunglasses.

Another photo shows the couple standing next to Kardashian’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, and Barker’s father, Randy Barker.

“I love you,” Kris Jenner commented on Kardashian’s post. Kim Kardashian wrote, “KRAVIS FOREVER” and added an infinity symbol.