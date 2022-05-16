Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Marry In Santa Barbara

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially tied the knot! The couple were married in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday (May 15th).

The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer were seen in formal wedding attire at the courthouse on Anacapa Street downtown. Kardashian’s grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, and Barker’s father, Randy, were spotted standing by their sides.

Kardashian and Barker drove off in a black lowrider convertible with a “JUST MARRIED” sign on the back of it. Last week, the pair hosted a wedding shower in Palm Springs, California.