Kourtney Kardashian And Megan Fox Appear Topless For SKIMS

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox appear nearly nude in a new photoshoot for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS lingerie.

The pair of BFFs, who became close friends through their boyfriends Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly, are shown in the promotional images topless and wearing the brand’s Cotton Rib Thong.

Fox captioned the pictures on her Instagram with, “Kourt, forever isn’t long enough. Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot – an immersive experience.”